Wasatch County Council preview: Water shortage, increased parks, recreation fees

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's council meeting, including a projected severe water shortage as springs runoff looks to be 20 to 80% lower than normal. He talks about expected dry summer conditions that could increase wildfire risks and the council's expected conversation about a fireworks ban. He also talks about a proposed increase in Parks and Recreations impact fees to maintain services, and says the county is a strong financial positions with a debt rating upgrade to double A+.

