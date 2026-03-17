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Local News Hour

Wasatch County Council preview: Water shortage, increased parks, recreation fees

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:39 AM MDT
Picture of Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau.
Wasatch County
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's council meeting, including a projected severe water shortage as springs runoff looks to be 20 to 80% lower than normal. He talks about expected dry summer conditions that could increase wildfire risks and the council's expected conversation about a fireworks ban. He also talks about a proposed increase in Parks and Recreations impact fees to maintain services, and says the county is a strong financial positions with a debt rating upgrade to double A+.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher