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Local News Hour

Park City Artists Association previews Spring Into Art show

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:30 AM MDT
Park City Artists Association VP & Events Coordinator Kelly Gallagher and Artist David Breslauer
John Burdick
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KPCW
Park City Artists Association VP & Events Coordinator Kelly Gallagher and

Park City Artists Association VP & Events Coordinator Kelly Gallagher and Artist David Breslauer preview the 3rd annual Spring into Art show at the Yarrow March 20 -22. The event is free and open to the public. It features some 27 artists, including both members and non-members exhibiting a diverse range of art, including photography, paintings, jewelry, and sculptures. The show will also feature a scholarship fund for a Park City High School student, with a goal of raising $2,500.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher