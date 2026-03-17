Park City Artists Association previews Spring Into Art show

Park City Artists Association VP & Events Coordinator Kelly Gallagher and Artist David Breslauer preview the 3rd annual Spring into Art show at the Yarrow March 20 -22. The event is free and open to the public. It features some 27 artists, including both members and non-members exhibiting a diverse range of art, including photography, paintings, jewelry, and sculptures. The show will also feature a scholarship fund for a Park City High School student, with a goal of raising $2,500.