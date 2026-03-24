Local News Hour | March 24, 2026
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Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:23)
Here’s what the new Kimball Junction DMV, library will look like (04:44)
Summit County Council preview: justice center, Cline Dahle changes(08:28)
2026 Resort Report: Luxury home sales see big price jumps. (22:30)
PC planners to discuss Eagle, Silverlode chair upgrades(35:44)
Park City Olympian claims first overall World Cup title (48:06)
Utah lawmakers approve legal framework for driverless cars, hoping to attract companies (48:45)