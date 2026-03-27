Local News Hour | March 27, 2026 By Connor Thomas Published March 27, 2026 at 11:56 AM MDT Listen • 51:14 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:48)Relentlessly warm winter forces Deer Valley to close early (6:40)Park City Mountain to begin construction as winter operations end for season (8:32)Open Snow engineer discusses AI use in hazard, forecasting (9:18)Salt Lake City airport sees 30 minute wait times, supports TSA(19:26)U event explores cultural impact of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' (29:43)Park City Mountain shares details of lift upgrade proposals (47:46)