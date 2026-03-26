Relentlessly warm winter forces Deer Valley to close early

A winter of unrelentingly warm, dry conditions has forced Deer Valley to surrender its ski season.

President and chief operating officer Todd Bennett announced Thursday, March 26, lifts will stop spinning Sunday, March 29. That’s three weeks sooner than Deer Valley’s original goal of closing April 19.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team. In just a few short months, the team opened and operated nearly 100 new runs and eight new lifts —while navigating the lowest snowfall in Utah history,” Bennett said in a statement.

This was a milestone year for Deer Valley East Village, the massive resort expansion overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir.

However, challenging weather has made for a grim ski season for resorts across the Mountain West. Deer Valley’s announcement follows a week of record-breaking warm temperatures.

The National Weather Service reports Salt Lake City logged record highs on five out of the seven days from March 19 through March 25.

Unusually dry conditions all winter have added to the challenges. Deer Valley received a total 144 inches of snow this season, less than half its annual average of 300 inches.

Deer Valley will host a “passholder appreciation weekend” to close out the season with music and complimentary lunch.

Several Utah ski areas have already closed for the season . Many others are hoping to hang on a little longer. Park City Mountain has said it will remain open until mid-April.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.