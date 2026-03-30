Local News Hour | March 30, 2026
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Park City School District to begin dewatering process on Treasure Mountain site (03:06)
Utah Avalanche Center, Rise 8, add AI to hazard forecasting (05:37)
State grants financing for Summit County's development with Dakota Pacific (14:37)
Wasatch Back ‘No Kings’ protesters denounce Iran war during peaceful gatherings (17:08)
Park City municipal golf season open, course ready for players (19:39)
Summit County investigates dead person found in Browns Canyon (32:57)
Wasatch Trails preps for summer use, maintenance work (33:40)
Park City school to launch program to support young athletes (45:48)
Wasatch Back advocates concerned after ICE buys SLC warehouse (47:43)