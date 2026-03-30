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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 30, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
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KPCW

Park City School District to begin dewatering process on Treasure Mountain site (03:06)

Utah Avalanche Center, Rise 8, add AI to hazard forecasting (05:37)

State grants financing for Summit County's development with Dakota Pacific (14:37)

Wasatch Back ‘No Kings’ protesters denounce Iran war during peaceful gatherings (17:08)

Park City municipal golf season open, course ready for players (19:39)

Summit County investigates dead person found in Browns Canyon (32:57)

Wasatch Trails preps for summer use, maintenance work (33:40)

Park City school to launch program to support young athletes (45:48)

Wasatch Back advocates concerned after ICE buys SLC warehouse (47:43)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher