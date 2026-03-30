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Local News Hour

Utah Avalanche Center, Rise 8, add AI to hazard forecasting

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT
VP of Enablement for Rise 8 Adam Furtado and Utah Avalanche Center Special Project Lead Chad Brackelsberg
John Burdick
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KPCW
VP of Enablement for Rise 8 Adam Furtado and Utah Avalanche Center Special Project Lead Chad Brackelsberg

Utah Avalanche Center Special Project Lead Chad Brackelsberg and Vice President of Enablement for Rise 8 Adam Furtado discuss how the center is integrating artificial intelligence into its forecasting. UAC hopes the collaboration will improve forecast accuracy, save time, and provide information for rural areas. The goal is to enhance decision-making without replacing human forecasters. The partnership will be on display at Park City's Ship Summit, which is designed to help government entities enhance their use of AI. Over 200 participants, including product managers, engineers, and designers, will learn to apply AI in real-time.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher