Local News Hour | April 9, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published April 9, 2026 at 11:59 AM MDT Listen • 50:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah's April 1 snowpack lowest in history as state enters uncharted territory (3:30)Heber council delays renewing city manager’s contract (4:36)Summit County residents excited for High Valley Transit’s bus rapid transit (7:28)Summit County Council recap: new clerk, Kimball Junction projects(10:12)PCSD report: construction delays, graduation plans, cell phone policy (22:25)Park City Film screening examines the challenges of anxiety (39:46)Utah’s skier visit growth stalls amid low-snow winter (47:21)