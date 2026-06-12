Local News Hour | June 12, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published June 12, 2026 at 11:47 AM MDT Listen • 50:53 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Are skiers waiting to buy their Epic Pass this year? Vail thinks so (2:40)Park City Elks invite locals to free Flag Day ceremony (6:16)Dry winter could reduce mosquito population, but risks persist(7:27)Oakley approves city center development site plan (16:27)Park City Council opts for smaller pay hike after backlash (18:51)Park City Toastmasters program to train speakers with TED-x dreams (40:53)South Summit School District staff to receive 4% raise (48:56)