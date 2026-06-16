Local News Hour | June 16, 2026
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Defamation suit against retired Park City journalist reduced in scope (02:59)
Wasatch County seeks Daniels Canyon mining review from Utah Court of Appeals(06:46)
Summit Support to celebrate mental health support volunteers (23:42)
Recycle Utah to break ground on temporary facility in August (35:06)
Park City, Wasatch County school districts to pass FY27 budgets Tuesday(46:32)
Long time Park City racer tapped to lead Park City Ski & Snowboard (48:10)