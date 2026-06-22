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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 22, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:38 AM MDT
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KPCW

Historian looks back on emancipation’s path to Utah (02:57)

Utah Olympic Park plans include hotel, athlete and worker housing (05:43)

Park City Ski & Snowboard July 4 fun run to benefit youth sports (19:27)

Park City tourism data forecasts a rebound after low-snow winter (20:34)

President Trump criticizes Utah's universal mail-in voting (29:59)

Yoga Festival coming to City Park(32:53)

How much it could cost to 'freshen up' Utah's Olympic venues(44:09)

Senate confirms 2 new Utah Supreme Court justices, dismissing experience arguments (45:32)

Wasatch County victim advocates help hundreds with court cases each year (46:17)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher