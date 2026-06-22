Local News Hour | June 22, 2026
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Historian looks back on emancipation’s path to Utah (02:57)
Utah Olympic Park plans include hotel, athlete and worker housing (05:43)
Park City Ski & Snowboard July 4 fun run to benefit youth sports (19:27)
Park City tourism data forecasts a rebound after low-snow winter (20:34)
President Trump criticizes Utah's universal mail-in voting (29:59)
Yoga Festival coming to City Park(32:53)
How much it could cost to 'freshen up' Utah's Olympic venues(44:09)
Senate confirms 2 new Utah Supreme Court justices, dismissing experience arguments (45:32)
Wasatch County victim advocates help hundreds with court cases each year (46:17)