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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 24, 2026

By Roger Goldman
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:13 AM MDT
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KPCW

Babalis, Harte take narrow leads in early Summit County Council results (2:22)

Jeremy Hales leads Wasatch County sheriff’s primary over incumbent Jared Rigby (4:35)

LGBTQ+ nonprofit builds community connections for seniors at Park City event (06:57)

Voting open to select winner of $150K from Women's Giving Fund (10:15)

Park City manager previews final budget proposal for FY2027 (23:30)

Basin Rec redesigns skatepark near Park City to be more accessible (39:05)

New Museum of Utah debuts, features state historical artifacts (41:15)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman