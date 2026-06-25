Local News Hour | June 24, 2026
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Babalis, Harte take narrow leads in early Summit County Council results (2:22)
Jeremy Hales leads Wasatch County sheriff’s primary over incumbent Jared Rigby (4:35)
LGBTQ+ nonprofit builds community connections for seniors at Park City event (06:57)
Voting open to select winner of $150K from Women's Giving Fund (10:15)
Park City manager previews final budget proposal for FY2027 (23:30)
Basin Rec redesigns skatepark near Park City to be more accessible (39:05)
New Museum of Utah debuts, features state historical artifacts (41:15)