Local News Hour | July 10, 2026 By Roger Goldman, Connor Thomas Published July 10, 2026 at 11:34 AM MDT Listen • 51:19 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Park City School District’s athletics upgrade will be finished by October (2:41)Morgan, Summit counties redraw borders in remote neighborhoods (5:10)PLACE-PC advocates for alternate Bonanza Park plan (7:02)Park City Council talks progress, plans for new senior center (21:30)Watch Duty app keeps public informed on fire, floods (37:19)