Local News Hour | July 30, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 30, 2026 at 1:23 PM MDT Listen • 49:40 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Parents remember Park City stabbing victim after man charged with murder (3:16)Summit County hears People's Health request for more space (6:19)Heber City Leadership Academy fosters informed citizenship (25:52)Arts Council touts 'live art' gallery stroll, county fair art show (37:28)Heber City, Wasatch County to revise agreement to preserve North Fields (48:14)