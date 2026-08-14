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Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations
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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 14, 2026

By Roger Goldman
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:34 AM MDT
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KPCW

Park City School District receives stop work order on track and field facilities (02:46 )

Independence locals ask to dissolve their Wasatch County town (04:09)

Unified Fire Authority Battalion Chief Riley Pilgrim on fire fighting strategies (05:29)

Rain to ‘help immensely’ with Rocky Canyon Fire, brings additional risk too (23:52)

Park City Councilmember Diego Zegarra has a recap of last night's meeting (25:47)

Kem C. Gardner Institute director of public finance research Maddy Oritt on how data centers could affect property taxes (38:17)

Coalville Red Cross shelter closes as evacuees lean on community (47:08)

Utah National Guard called in to fight wildfires from the sky (49:12)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman