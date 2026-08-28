Local News Hour | August 28, 2026
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Experts say data centers could result in volatile property taxes (02:27)
2026 Showcase of Homes features 24 Wasatch Back properties(04:52)
Court dismisses lawsuit over Park City man’s airport tarmac death (14:46)
Park City's annual 9/11 Day of Service set for Sept. 19 (16:17)
Utah’s water supply at record lows despite heavy summer rain (31:09)
Lighting-caused Thaynes Canyon Fire in Park City ‘no longer active’ (33:04)
Wasatch County embracing second high school, new rivalry (34:27)
Park City Planning Commission favors reduced Bonanza Park building heights (47:59)