© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 28, 2026

By Roger Goldman
Published August 28, 2026 at 12:09 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

Experts say data centers could result in volatile property taxes (02:27)

2026 Showcase of Homes features 24 Wasatch Back properties(04:52)

Court dismisses lawsuit over Park City man’s airport tarmac death (14:46)

Park City's annual 9/11 Day of Service set for Sept. 19 (16:17)

Utah’s water supply at record lows despite heavy summer rain (31:09)

Lighting-caused Thaynes Canyon Fire in Park City ‘no longer active’ (33:04)

Wasatch County embracing second high school, new rivalry (34:27)

Park City Planning Commission favors reduced Bonanza Park building heights (47:59)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman