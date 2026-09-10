Local News Hour | September 10, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 10, 2026 at 12:49 PM MDT Listen • 50:45 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Independence leaders plan public outreach as locals attempt to disband town (3:51)Lecture details early sketches, photographs of Echo Canyon (7:41)Lauren Macuga poised to return to alpine competition after injury (20:33)Kimball Art Center puts school-based integrative arts program on display Oct. 8 (32:54)Park City Miners to kick off at new Dozier Field Friday; construction still underway (47:33)Over 97% of Wasatch Back renters priced out of homeownership (49:05)