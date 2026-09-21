Local News Hour | September 21, 2026
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Park City Council discusses future of affordable housing (03:36)
2026 Fire Prevention Week focus is lithium-ion battery use, safety (07:45)
Live Like Sam gala will benefit youth mental health programs (20:21)
Summit County Library declines to remove book after parent complaint (33:01)
Park City K-9 Bruno released from hospital after successful surgery (36:10)
Park City’s 9/11 Day of Service sees 1,200 volunteers across 44 projects (36:45)
Snyderville Basin Recreation asking voter to pass $71M bond (38:52)