Local News Hour | September 24, 2026 By Connor Thomas Published September 24, 2026 at 11:37 AM MDT Listen • 51:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Lawsuit threatening Park City’s Iron Mountain chairlift put on hold (4:16)Judge dismisses 2 lawsuits over Park City billionaire’s home, another continues (5:49)Summit County Council delays resolution on developer-led towns(7:36)Abode Luxury Rentals honored with Park City Green Business Award (22:43)College Spy seminars aim to ease college application process stress (25:02)Midway’s second traffic light improves town safety (37:42)Live music to give September's gallery stroll a melodic twist (40:12)Equality Utah board member reflects on 25 years of progress (48:10)US Justice Department charges Utah postal worker with dumping mail ballots in trash during primary (49:58)