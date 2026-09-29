Local News Hour | September 29, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 29, 2026 at 2:45 PM MDT Listen • 47:48 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah auditors say Legislature should revisit teacher evaluation rules (04:32)Check out Summit County library's new Kimball Junction home Oct. 3(06:47)Writing duo's 'Unsplode' offers advice on building wealth, health(19:57)Bottoms up: Sunrise Rotary serves up annual ShotSki event Oct. 10 (31:01)Glenwood Cemetery's tribute tours set for Oct. 3 (41:44)