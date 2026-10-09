Local News Hour | October 9, 2026 By Connor Thomas Published October 9, 2026 at 12:03 PM MDT Listen • 50:39 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Will Wasatch County sheriff stay in office after indictment? (2:58)Midway neighbors worry short-term rentals will negatively impact community (6:13)Park City Council, planning commission to review Bonanza Park project vision, plans (8:35)Local filmmaker previews documentary opening inaugural Park City Film Festival (22:54)Forest service conducts 1,000 acre controlled burn in Uintas (24:40)Miners fall in OT thriller, Wasps and Riverhawks struggle (34:32)Schutzenski Festival draws top biathletes to Soldier Hollow (35:57)Park City starts FY27 strong with $3M in sales tax revenue (44:51)Summit County joins call to repeal law allowing developer-led towns (46:51)Basin Recreation to celebrate 40 years at Trailside Park grand opening (49:49)