Miners fall in OT thriller, Wasps and Riverhawks struggle

The Park City Miners came up just short in an overtime thriller against Region 8 opponent Timpanogos, falling 24-23 to the Timberwolves.

After trading touchdowns through the first three quarters, Park City took a three-point lead midway through the fourth on a 25-yard field goal. However, Timpanogos answered with a 40-yard field goal with just 28 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Park City needed only two plays to find the end zone on its overtime possession but missed the extra point. Timpanogos responded with a touchdown on their possession and converted the extra point to secure the 24-23 victory.

The loss drops Park City to 4-5 overall and 4-2 in Region 8. The Miners close out the regular season Wednesday night at home against the winless Deer Creek Riverhawks, who fell 55-0 to Provo. KPCW will have live coverage of the Miners versus Riverhawks starting at 7 p.m.

Wasatch also suffered a Region 8 loss, falling 42-7 at home to Salem Hills. The Wasps' only points came on a fumble return just before halftime, while the Skyhawks pulled away for the lopsided victory.

With the loss, Wasatch falls to 1-8 on the season. They round out the regular season with a trip to Mountain View on Wednesday.

South Summit and North Summit return to action Friday night. The Wildcats host Judge Memorial, while the Braves are home against Millard.