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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 19, 2026

By Kristine Weller
Published October 19, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
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KPCW

Wrong-way driver killed in I-80 crash near Hoytsville (03:16)

Rural Utah still feels the labor squeeze of rising costs and immigration fears (03:56)

Judicial commission offers voter guide on state judges(05:13)

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from moving Forest Service headquarters to Utah (13:13)

Summit County clerk candidates debate their records, experience (14:10)

Enrollment deadline for Youth Sports Alliance winter programs nears(16:39)

House District 59 candidates align on local control, differ on tax cuts (30:32)

Park City MINE center set for December opening (33:36)

Tax increase proposed for Summit County’s anti-mosquito program (45:13)

PETA says Park City police should stop using K-9s after dog injured (47:18)

Local News Hour
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller