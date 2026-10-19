Local News Hour | October 19, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Wrong-way driver killed in I-80 crash near Hoytsville (03:16)
Rural Utah still feels the labor squeeze of rising costs and immigration fears (03:56)
Judicial commission offers voter guide on state judges(05:13)
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from moving Forest Service headquarters to Utah (13:13)
Summit County clerk candidates debate their records, experience (14:10)
Enrollment deadline for Youth Sports Alliance winter programs nears(16:39)
House District 59 candidates align on local control, differ on tax cuts (30:32)
Park City MINE center set for December opening (33:36)
Tax increase proposed for Summit County’s anti-mosquito program (45:13)
PETA says Park City police should stop using K-9s after dog injured (47:18)