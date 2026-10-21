Local News Hour | October 21, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published October 21, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT Listen • 50:19 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Vail says Park City billionaire is influencing Oasis board bid (2:41)Tests show more COVID-19 virus in Snyderville Basin water(6:17)Recycle Utah launches ‘Tinker Team’ to repair, reuse household items (20:52)Park City Council to discuss China Bridge garage: rehab or replace? (21:57)Heber City County considers pickleball hall and bypass shift (35:37)Wasatch County Council candidates talk development, affordable housing (47:43)Letter with white powder addressed to Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson intercepted (49:27)