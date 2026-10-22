Local News Hour | October 22, 2026 By Connor Thomas Published October 22, 2026 at 11:50 AM MDT Listen • 49:16 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Rigby taking leave from sheriff’s office with pending felony charge (3:50)Proposed indoor pickleball courts may neighbor Wasatch High (6:10)Summit County Council picks Kimball Junction bridge design (7:59)Expert: El Niño climate pattern may bouy Utah's 2027 water year (26:47)Summit Community Gardens program prevents winter food insecurity (39:47)