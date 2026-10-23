Local News Hour | October 23, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published October 23, 2026 at 10:58 AM MDT Listen • 48:52 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Wasatch County accepts sheriff's leave offer due to pending criminal charges (2:35)Park City summer market and arts festival a success (15:22)Utah high school graduates ACT scores on the rise (17:36)Park City Council weighs China Bridge garage fix, Swede Alley revamp(20:15)ToastX talks cover AI, longevity science, personal stories(38:19)Utah officials anticipate strong El Niño for 2026-2027 after poor water year (45:16)Summit County correcting 50 ballots missing Basin Rec bond question (47:10)