Local News Hour | November 13, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published November 13, 2026 at 12:57 PM MST Listen • 50:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Park City weighs ice arena expansion, seeks county funding (2:22)Study: Summit County's lowest average temperature up by 2% (5:41)New Mountain Mediation leader hope to grow Wasatch Back services (18:34)Summit County clerk explains ballot tabulation process (20:00)Traffic studies no longer optional for large Summit County developments (37:59)USPS's Operation Santa provides holiday cheer to those in need (39:52)Park City sets sights on 2030 community sustainability goal (48:43)