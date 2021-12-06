Mountain Money | December 6, 2021

Mountain Money visits with Rosemary Salomone, author of The Rise of English: Global Politics and the Power of Language. The book offers a commanding view of the unprecedented spread of English and the far-reaching effects it has on global and local politics, economics, media, education, and business

Former American baseball agent and Park City local Tommy Tanzer gives listeners insight into Major League Baseball’s lockout.

The hosts end the hour spending time with Abby Hatch, owner of Made in Park City, the singular online source for locally made goods this holiday season.

All this and more today on Mountain Money.