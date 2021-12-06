© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | December 6, 2021

Published December 6, 2021 at 4:50 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
MM 12062021.png

The far-reaching effects of English, Major League Baseball’s lockout, and locally made goods for this holiday season - all on this week's Mountain Money.

Mountain Money visits with Rosemary Salomone, author of The Rise of English: Global Politics and the Power of Language.  The book offers a commanding view of the unprecedented spread of English and the far-reaching effects it has on global and local politics, economics, media, education, and business

Former American baseball agent and Park City local Tommy Tanzer gives listeners insight into Major League Baseball’s lockout.

The hosts end the hour spending time with Abby Hatch, owner of Made in Park City, the singular online source for locally made goods this holiday season.

All this and more today on Mountain Money.

