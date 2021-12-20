Mountain Money | December 20, 2021
A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, PC Restaurant Association, and a local dog lover/coffee roaster all this and more on this week’s Mountain Money.
Farah Stockman discusses her book American Made: Learn what happens to people when work disappears.
Dining in Park City over the holiday season will be tough, says Ginger Wicks, with the Park City Restaurant Association.
The hosts will end the hour with the owner of Hugo's Coffee Roasting Company, Claudia McMullin shares her plans to go national with Hugo’s Coffee Roasting Company.