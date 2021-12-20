© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | December 20, 2021

Published December 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM MST
MM 12202021.png

A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, PC Restaurant Association, and a local dog lover/coffee roaster all this and more on this week’s Mountain Money.

Farah Stockman discusses her book American Made: Learn what happens to people when work disappears.

Dining in Park City over the holiday season will be tough, says Ginger Wicks, with the Park City Restaurant Association.

The hosts will end the hour with the owner of Hugo's Coffee Roasting Company, Claudia McMullin shares her plans to go national with Hugo’s Coffee Roasting Company.

Mountain Money Book Discussion Park City Restaurant Association Park City Restaurants Hugo Coffee
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
