mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | January 10, 2022

Published January 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST
MM 01102022 K.png

Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy Denial, How Sundance’s Cancelation Impacts Lodging and magic hot cocoa.

In this episode of Mountain Money, Professor Rich Hynes of the UVA Law school explains the denial of Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy filing and what it means for the 36 states suing Purdue, maker of Oxycontin.

Dan Bullert, President of the Park City Area Lodging Association discusses the impacts to Park City’s lodging industry from the cancellation of the Sundance Film Festival.

Kaitlin & Anna, Park City natives, and creators of Lococo, highlight how each cup of their unique adaptogenic hot cocoa recipe delivers magic for your mind + body + spirit.

