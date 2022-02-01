Mountain Money | January 31, 2022

NPR’s Washington Investigative Correspondent, Tim Mak, gives us a glimpse into the inner workings of the NRA in his book Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA.

Chris Jeffrey, CEO of WholesomeCo, reviews the basics of Utah’s medical marijuana law and the growth of the cannabis industry in Utah.

Interior Designer Stephanie Hunt aka Flairhunter, reminds us that “Life is serious. Design should be fun.”