Mountain Money

Mountain Money | January 31, 2022

Published February 1, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST
Inside the NRA, Medical Marijuana, and Interior Design, all on this episode of @KPCW Mountain Money.

NPR’s Washington Investigative Correspondent, Tim Mak, gives us a glimpse into the inner workings of the NRA in his book Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA.

Chris Jeffrey, CEO of WholesomeCo, reviews the basics of Utah’s medical marijuana law and the growth of the cannabis industry in Utah.

Interior Designer Stephanie Hunt aka Flairhunter, reminds us that “Life is serious. Design should be fun.”

Mountain MoneyMountain MoneyInterior DesignMedical CanabisNRA
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
