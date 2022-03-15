Mountain Money | March 14, 2022
Tennesse Hot Chicken, Venture Capital, and the story of PayPal; all in this episode of Mountain Money.
On this week's Mountain Money:
Author Sebastian Mallaby discusses his new book The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Marking of the New Future.
Author Jimmy Soni shares the story of PayPal in his new book The Founders: The story of PayPal and the entrepreneurs who shaped Silicon Valley.
Viet and Alexis Pham share the secret to the hot chicken served at Pretty Bird.