mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | March 14, 2022

Published March 15, 2022 at 1:43 PM MDT
MM 03142022.png

Tennesse Hot Chicken, Venture Capital, and the story of PayPal; all in this episode of Mountain Money.

On this week's Mountain Money:

Author Sebastian Mallaby discusses his new book The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Marking of the New Future.

Author Jimmy Soni shares the story of PayPal in his new book The Founders: The story of PayPal and the entrepreneurs who shaped Silicon Valley.

Viet and Alexis Pham share the secret to the hot chicken served at Pretty Bird.

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyPark City RestaurantsSilicon Valley Start-upVenture Capital
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
