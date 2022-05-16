© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money | May 16, 2022

Published May 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT
This week on Mountain Money, Alison and Roger's guests include: (00:10) Journalists Andrew Blum and Carey Baraka, who discuss Google and Meta’s investment in subsea cables connecting Africa to the internet. This effort is changing how the internet works and who controls it, (21:27) Weston Broadbent, Wasatch CAPS Director, talks about the partnership between Wasatch High School students, local businesses, and industry mentors and (39:40) Jesse Pound, CNBC reporter, helps us understand the crash of cryptocurrency.

Tune into Mountain Money every Monday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

Mountain Money GoogleMetaAndrew BlumCarey BarakaAfricaWasatch High SchoolWasatch CAPSWeston BroadbentCrypto-currencyJesse Pound
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
