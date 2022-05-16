This week on Mountain Money, Alison and Roger's guests include: (00:10) Journalists Andrew Blum and Carey Baraka, who discuss Google and Meta’s investment in subsea cables connecting Africa to the internet. This effort is changing how the internet works and who controls it, (21:27) Weston Broadbent, Wasatch CAPS Director, talks about the partnership between Wasatch High School students, local businesses, and industry mentors and (39:40) Jesse Pound, CNBC reporter, helps us understand the crash of cryptocurrency.

