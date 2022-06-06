© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money | Jun. 6, 2022

Published June 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT
MM 06-06-22

This week on Mountain Money, (00:04) author Husan Kubba discusses his book The Unfair Advantage: How you already have what it takes to succeed, (20:30) Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control received a service-first facelift last week. The DABC Director Tiffany Clason provides Mountain Money with an update on their efforts. Then (40:51), Mountain Money wraps up the hour with Jennifer Sutton, owner of Guest Haus Juicery & Matcha Bar.

Tune into Mountain Money every Monday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

