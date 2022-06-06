© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Husan Kubba

  • The Unfair Advantage book cover
    The Unfair Advantage: How you already have what it takes to succeed
    Alison Kuhlow
    Author Husan Kubba discusses his book The Unfair Advantage: How you already have what it takes to succeed.
  • MM 06-06-22
    Mountain Money | Jun. 6, 2022
    Roger Goldman
    This week on Mountain Money, (00:04) author Husan Kubba discusses his book The Unfair Advantage: How you already have what it takes to succeed, (20:30) Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control received a service-first facelift last week. The DABC Director Tiffany Clason provides Mountain Money with an update on their efforts. Then (40:51), Mountain Money wraps up the hour with Jennifer Sutton, owner of Guest Haus Juicery & Matcha Bar.