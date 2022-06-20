© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | June 20, 2022

Published June 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM MDT
On today's Mountain Money (0:04), we discuss student loan forgiveness with Beth Akers of the American Enterprise Institute.  This is the first interview in a two-week series providing differing perspectives on Student Loan forgiveness.

Then (20:23), Sports writer Lisa Antonucci discusses the new pro golf LIV series and the storylines surrounding it.

Lastly (40:17), Ann Bloomquist and Susan Odell discuss their new product line Pantala Mediterranean Fusion.

Tune into Mountain Money every Monday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
