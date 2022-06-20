© 2022 KPCW

    Student Loan Forgiveness - Part 1
    On today's Mountain Money, we discuss student loan forgiveness with Beth Akers of the American Enterprise Institute.  This is the first interview in a two-week series providing differing perspectives on Student Loan forgiveness.
    Mountain Money | June 20, 2022
    On today's Mountain Money (0:04), we discuss student loan forgiveness with Beth Akers of the American Enterprise Institute.  This is the first interview in a two-week series providing differing perspectives on Student Loan forgiveness.Then (20:23), Sports writer Lisa Antonucci discusses the new pro golf LIV series and the storylines surrounding it.Lastly (40:17), Ann Bloomquist and Susan Odell discuss their new product line Pantala Mediterranean Fusion.