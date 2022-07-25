© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | July 25, 2022

Published July 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM MDT
This week on Mountain Money, Joe Zammit-Lucia, the author of The New Political Capitalism, discusses how businesses that develop effective political antennae can enhance their performance in the emerging age of Political Capitalism.

Engel & Völkers’ Paul Benson shares his real estate knowledge and experience in the region as real estate demand grows throughout the state.

Mountain Money will end the hour with SoFi CFP Brian Walsh , who will provide tips for parents and students looking to pay for college.

The New Political Capitalism: How Businesses and Societies Can Thrive in a Deeply Politicized World Joe Zammit-Lucia Engel & Völkers Real Estate Paul Benson SoFi Brian Walsh
Latest Episodes