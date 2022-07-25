Mountain Money | July 25, 2022

This week on Mountain Money, Joe Zammit-Lucia, the author of The New Political Capitalism, discusses how businesses that develop effective political antennae can enhance their performance in the emerging age of Political Capitalism.
Engel & Völkers’ Paul Benson shares his real estate knowledge and experience in the region as real estate demand grows throughout the state.
Mountain Money will end the hour with SoFi CFP Brian Walsh , who will provide tips for parents and students looking to pay for college.
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.