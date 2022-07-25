© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Joe Zammit-Lucia

  • MM 07-25-22.png
    Public Affairs
    Mountain Money | July 25, 2022
    Alison Kuhlow
    This week on Mountain Money, Joe Zammit-Lucia, the author of The New Political Capitalism, discusses how businesses that develop effective political antennae can enhance their performance in the emerging age of Political Capitalism.Engel & Völkers’ Paul Benson shares his real estate knowledge and experience in the region as real estate demand grows throughout the state.Mountain Money will end the hour with SoFi CFP Brian Walsh , who will provide tips for parents and students looking to pay for college.
  • Joe Zammit-Lucia Photo.jpg
    Public Affairs
    The New Political Capitalism
    Alison Kuhlow
    Joe Zammit-Lucia, the author of The New Political Capitalism, discusses how businesses that develop effective political antennae can enhance their performance in the emerging age of Political Capitalism.  