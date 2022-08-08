© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | August 8, 2022

Published August 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
MM 08-08-22.png

On this week's Mountain Money, we talk with (00:04) James Bessen, author of The New Goliaths: How corporations use software to dominate industries, kill innovation and undermine regulation. Then (22:56), Natalie Segall with Segall & Banko Law walks through steps on how to prepare for what happens to our “digital stuff” when we are gone. Last (39:14), Rob Slettom and Ehlias Louis join Mountain Money to discuss the sale of Identity Properties and their name change to CooperWynn Property Management.

Tags

Mountain Money James BessenThe New GoliathsNatalie SegallSegall & Banko LawRob SlettomEhlias Louis
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Latest Episodes