Segall & Banko Law

    What Happens to Digital Accounts Access Upon Death?
    Roger Goldman
    Natalie Segall with Segall & Banko Law walks through steps on how to prepare for what happens to our “digital stuff” when we are gone.
    Mountain Money | August 8, 2022
    Alison Kuhlow
    On this week's Mountain Money, we talk with (00:04) James Bessen, author of The New Goliaths: How corporations use software to dominate industries, kill innovation and undermine regulation. Then (22:56), Natalie Segall with Segall & Banko Law walks through steps on how to prepare for what happens to our “digital stuff” when we are gone. Last (39:14), Rob Slettom and Ehlias Louis join Mountain Money to discuss the sale of Identity Properties and their name change to CooperWynn Property Management.