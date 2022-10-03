© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | October 3, 2022

Published October 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT
MM 10-3-22.png

On today's edition of Mountain Money, (18:07) Ginger Wicks with The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) invites guests to the 10th Annual Dine About Park City, featuring world-class cuisine for an incredible value.

Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with (23:32) Scott Galloway, author of Adrift: America in 100 charts. These 100 charts tell the story of how we got here, and where we might head.

Mountain Money Ginger WicksPark City Area Restaurant AssociationDine About Park CityScott GallowayAdrift: American in 100 charts
