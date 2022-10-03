© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adrift: American in 100 charts

  • Adrift.jpg
    Adrift: America in 100 charts
    Alison Kuhlow
    Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with Scott Galloway, author of Adrift: America in 100 charts. These 100 charts tell the story of how we got here, and where we might head.
  • MM 10-3-22.png
    Mountain Money | October 3, 2022
    Alison Kuhlow
    On today's edition of Mountain Money, (18:07) Ginger Wicks with The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) invites guests to the 10th Annual Dine About Park City, featuring world-class cuisine for an incredible value.Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with (23:32) Scott Galloway, author of Adrift: America in 100 charts. These 100 charts tell the story of how we got here, and where we might head.