Mountain Money | October 10, 2022

Today on Mountain Money, (00:03) author Seamus Gillen highlights his new book, BUILDING BETTER BOARDS: How to Lead and Succeed in a Changing World.
Then, (20:38) authors of The XX Edge, Patience Marime-Ball and Ruth Shaber, share a new paradigm of gender-focused investing - leading to higher returns for individual investors and greater economic growth.
Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with (41:38) fourth-generation entrepreneur Maren Mullin about Gallery MAR and the efforts she’s undertaken to grow the business since opening in 2008.
