mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | October 10, 2022

Published October 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM MDT
MM 10-10-22.png

Today on Mountain Money, (00:03) author Seamus Gillen highlights his new book, BUILDING BETTER BOARDS: How to Lead and Succeed in a Changing World.

Then, (20:38) authors of The XX Edge, Patience Marime-Ball and Ruth Shaber, share a new paradigm of gender-focused investing - leading to higher returns for individual investors and greater economic growth.

Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with (41:38) fourth-generation entrepreneur Maren Mullin about Gallery MAR and the efforts she’s undertaken to grow the business since opening in 2008.

Mountain Money Seamus GillianBUILDING BETTER BOARDS: How to Lead and Succeed in a Changing WorldThe XX EdgePatience Marime-BallRuth ShaberMaren MullinGallery MAR
