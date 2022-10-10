© 2022 KPCW

    Doug Wells
    Fourth-generation entrepreneur Gallery MAR's Maren Mullin joins Mountain Money to highlight the efforts she’s undertaken to grow the business since opening in 2008.
    Mountain Money | October 10, 2022
    Alison Kuhlow
    Today on Mountain Money, (00:03) author Seamus Gillen highlights his new book, BUILDING BETTER BOARDS: How to Lead and Succeed in a Changing World.Then, (20:38) authors of The XX Edge, Patience Marime-Ball and Ruth Shaber, share a new paradigm of gender-focused investing - leading to higher returns for individual investors and greater economic growth.Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with (41:38) fourth-generation entrepreneur Maren Mullin about Gallery MAR and the efforts she’s undertaken to grow the business since opening in 2008.