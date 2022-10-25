© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | October 24, 2022

Published October 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT
Mountain Money - Utah 100, CARES Act, Bully Market

An author on her new book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, Utah's fastest-growing companies and how Utah businesses can take advantages of the Employee Retention Tax Credit to receive a payroll refund.

Author Jamie Fiore Higgins discusses her new book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs. (00:09)

Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100 - Mountain West Capital Network’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. (23:21)

Then Claire Berger and Bud Clark share how businesses can take advantage of the Employee Retention Tax Credit to receive a payroll refund. (40:52)

Jamie Fiore Higgins Jason Roberts Ryan Dent Claire Berger Bud Clark
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
