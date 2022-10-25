Mountain Money | October 24, 2022

Author Jamie Fiore Higgins discusses her new book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs. (00:09)

Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100 - Mountain West Capital Network’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. (23:21)

Then Claire Berger and Bud Clark share how businesses can take advantage of the Employee Retention Tax Credit to receive a payroll refund. (40:52)