Mountain Money |November 7, 2022
Stephen Spaulding financial advisor with Edward Jones joins us to discuss how the results of this year’s midterm election could affect the stock market. (01:06)
Dan Howard with Park City’s Chamber and Visitors Bureau provides an overview of what tourism may look like this winter season. (19:36)
Rhonda Sideris, president and founder of Park City Lodging, discusses how they were selected as one of Utah’s 100 Companies Championing Women. (37:13)
Mountain Money ends KPCW’s Development Director Sarah Ervin sharing highlights of the station’s Live PC Give PC efforts. (47:01)