Mountain Money

Mountain Money |November 7, 2022

Published November 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST
Mountain Money 11-07-2022

Stephen Spaulding financial advisor with Edward Jones joins us to discuss how the results of this year’s midterm election could affect the stock market. (01:06)

Dan Howard with Park City’s Chamber and Visitors Bureau provides an overview of what tourism may look like this winter season. (19:36)

Rhonda Sideris, president and founder of Park City Lodging, discusses how they were selected as one of Utah’s 100 Companies Championing Women. (37:13)

Mountain Money ends KPCW’s Development Director Sarah Ervin sharing highlights of the station’s Live PC Give PC efforts. (47:01)

