Mountain Money

Mountain Money | December 12, 2022

By Roger Goldman,
Alison KuhlowDoug Wells
Published December 12, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST
Money
Mountain Money talks with MotionMetrics, the company that makes Carv digital ski coach, the world’s first wearable that helps you ski better.

Registration for the High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge is now open. Program Director Anne Bastien shares information on how student teams can register and compete for $30,000.

Mountain Money ends the hour discussing the 35th anniversary of Southwestern Expressions and Pine with owners Monty and Kelley Coates.

