Mountain Money | January 9, 2023

Cathy Hackl, author of "Into the Metaverse: The Essential Guide to the Business Opportunities of the Web3 Era," shares insight into what it is, how it works and why it will be playing a major role in technology and society.

The Inflation Reduction Act provided the IRS with nearly $80 billion in funding. Scott Michel, attorney with Caplin & Drysdale, shares insight into how the funding will impact audits and who will bear the brunt of increased scrutiny.

Outdoor Retailer's Marisa Nicholson discusses the changes to the Outdoor Retailer show as it returns to Utah.