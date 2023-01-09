© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | January 9, 2023

By Roger Goldman,
Alison KuhlowDoug Wells
Published January 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM MST
Cathy Hackl, author of "Into the Metaverse: The Essential Guide to the Business Opportunities of the Web3 Era," shares insight into what it is, how it works and why it will be playing a major role in technology and society.

The Inflation Reduction Act provided the IRS with nearly $80 billion in funding. Scott Michel, attorney with Caplin & Drysdale, shares insight into how the funding will impact audits and who will bear the brunt of increased scrutiny.

Outdoor Retailer's Marisa Nicholson discusses the changes to the Outdoor Retailer show as it returns to Utah.

Tags
Mountain Money Outdoor RetailerMetaverse
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
